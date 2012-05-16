LONDON May 16 Perform is to pay up to 120 million euros ($153 million)in cash and shares for Swiss-based sports data company RunningBall, the largest in a series of deals the British sports rights group has made since floating last year.

RunningBall produced real-time data coverage last year of over 35,000 sporting events - including over 30,000 soccer games using a network of scouts keying in information from venues.

It had 2011 revenue of 16.1 million euros and EBITDA of 7.2 million, up 20 percent and 75 percent respectively.

"We are really excited about this transaction which adds the best sports data to our existing live video, video on demand and editorial content portfolio," chief executive Oliver Slipper said on Wednesday.

Perform said the deal would be earnings enhancing before exceptional costs this year, with further benefit next year.

It will pay an initial 70 million euros, made up of 20 million cash and 13.5 million new shares. A further 31-50 million euros cash will be paid next April based on RunningBall's full-year performance.

Perform shares, floated at 260 pence in April 2011, jumped seven percent to 330 pence by 0715 GMT.

The company operates sports web sites for consumers and provides live action for bookmakers tapping growing demand for online gambling.

The deal will allow bookmakers to price and trade additional events not streamed live, and get information quicker for action they are showing, Slipper said. It is also expected to increase traffic to group's websites such as goal.com. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Dan Lalor)