(Adds company comment, shares)
LONDON, June 27 Shares in sports rights company
Perform tumbled more than 10 percent on Thursday after
it warned that spending on acquisitions and content would slow
profit growth this year.
Perform bases its business on buying online rights to major
sports events and supplying video clips or live content to
groups including newspaper publishers and bookmakers.
The shares lost 71p to 511p by 0915 GMT, having more than
doubled since their public listing at 260p in April 2011.
Perform forecasts revenue growth of about 37 percent to 92
million pounds ($141 million) in the six months to June 30.
A trading update from the company said that lower-margin
advertising and sponsorship products were contributing more than
expected to the increased revenue, putting a brake on profit
growth for the year.
Perform was aiming to grow by securing long-term rights
deals, expanding internationally and upgrading its Goal soccer
website in time for next year's World Cup finals, co-chief
executive Oliver Slipper told Reuters.
It has completed rights deals for top-flight club soccer in
Italy and France and should reap the benefits from next year
when it renews licence deals to supply bookmakers, he added.
Slipper declined to comment on media reports that Perform
planned to buy Opta Sports Data for 40 million pounds. Opta
supplies statistics to sports clubs, bookmakers and media
companies.
A deal for Opta would complement the acquisition last year
of Swiss-based sports data company RunningBall for 120 million
euros ($156 million).
($1 = 0.6520 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7691 euros)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Goodman)