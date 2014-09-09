Sept 9 Food distributor Performance Food Group Co filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Credit Suisse and Barclays are the lead underwriters of the offering, the Richmond, Virginia-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary filing. (1.usa.gov/1qBEsIH)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)