Oct 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
, Canada's largest alternative-asset manager, is
considering a bid for troubled hockey gear-maker Performance
Sports Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Performance Sports' Toronto-listed shares rose 18.3
pct to C$5.75 before being halted. The company's U.S. shares
were also halted after rising 15.9 percent to $4.16.
Brookfield raised its stake to 13.2 percent in Performance
Sports in September after having said it would push for a
restructuring, including a possible sale. (bloom.bg/2echMAm)
The former chairman of Performance Sports, Graeme Roustan,
told Reuters in August that he had hired investment banks
Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a bid.
Brookfield Asset Management and Performance Sports Group did
not immediately respond to requests for a comment.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)