BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
TORONTO Aug 24 The former chairman of Performance Sports Group Ltd, Graeme Roustan, told Reuters he has hired investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a possible bid for the troubled maker of Bauer hockey gear.
He disclosed his plans on Wednesday, a day after Reuters reported that the sporting equipment maker has hired investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LLC to help it negotiate with lenders to avoid defaulting on its loans. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing