* To sell 11.54 mln shares
* Co to offer 1.9 mln shares, selling shareholders to offer
rest
July 30 Debt-collection agency Performant
Financial Corp expects its initial public offering of 11.54
million shares to be priced between $12 and $14 each.
At the mid-point of the expected price range, the offering
will raise about $150 million.
Performant, which helps government agencies and private
companies recover delinquent loans, will offer about 1.9 million
shares, while selling shareholders will offer the rest.
Performant, which is backed by private equity firm Parthenon
Capital Partners, earned $2.5 million on revenue of $45.9
million for the quarter ended March 31.
Parthenon, which currently holds about 82 percent stake in
the company, will own about 57 percent in it after the IPO.
Private equity-backed CKE Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr
and Hardees fast-food chains, also announced its expected IPO
price range earlier in the day.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are among the underwriters
to Performant's IPO.
