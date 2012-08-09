* Prices 9 mln shares at $9/shr
* To list shares on Nasdaq under symbol "PFMT"
Aug 9 Debt-collection company Performant
Financial Corp scaled back its initial public offering, selling
fewer shares at below its expected price range, according to a
market source.
The offering of 9 million shares was priced at $9 per share,
the source told Reuters.
The company, which helps government agencies and private
companies recover delinquent loans, was looking to sell 11.54
million shares at between $12 and $14 per share.
It was not immediately certain how many shares in the
downsized offering, which raised $81 million, were sold by the
company.
Performant was earlier planning to sell 1.9 million shares
in the offering, while the remaining shares were to be sold by
selling stockholders.
The company is backed by private equity firm Parthenon
Capital Partners, which will own about 57 percent of the company
following the IPO.
Livermore, California-based Performant's shares are expected
to begin trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"PFMT."
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were among the underwriters
to the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore;
Editing by Bernard Orr)