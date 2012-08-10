Aug 10 Debt collector Performant Financial Corp's shares opened up marginally in their market debut, a day after the company scaled back its initial public offering.

The company's shares opened at $9.25, up 2.78 percent from their IPO price. Performant's IPO of 9 million shares was priced at $9 per share.

The company, which helps government agencies and private companies recover delinquent loans, was initially looking to sell 11.54 million shares at between $12 and $14 per share.