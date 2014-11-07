Nov 7 Perform Group Plc :
* Response to offer from AI PG LLC
* Note announcement by Access Industries on 6 November 2014
updating shareholders on proposed corporate governance
protections referred to in its announcement of 10 October 2014
* Independent directors of Perform continue to believe that
Access Industries' final offer undervalues Perform and its
prospects
* Independent directors consider Perform shareholders should
consider factors set out below in deciding whether or not to now
accept offer
* Access Industries has now updated shareholders on proposed
corporate governance arrangements and given notice of its
intention to close offer and to seek a cancellation of listing
* It may not be possible to avoid cancellation of listing of
perform shares on premium listing segment of official list and
admission to trading of perform shares on LSE's main market for
listed securities
* Access Industries may, in due course, become interested in
75 pct or more of voting rights of Perform
* Closing date will not be less than 21 days after date on
which those proposals are posted
* Access Industries has stated that once it reaches this
level it will take steps to cancel listing
