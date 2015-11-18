(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Montage made its initial offer on
"Sept. 30", not "Nov. 4")
Nov 18 Privately held chipmaker Montage
Technology Group Ltd raised its offer for Pericom Semiconductor
Corp to about $442 million, trumping Diodes Inc's
$413 million bid.
Montage said on Wednesday it would now offer $19 per share
in cash for Pericom, higher than the $18.50 it had initially
offered on Sept. 30.
Pericom shares rose about 3 percent to $18.22 in light
premarket trading.
The semiconductor industry has seen rapid consolidation in
the recent months as companies look to meet demand for cheaper
chips and new products to power Internet-connected gadgets.
The new offer comes a week after Pericom asked shareholders
to vote for a merger with Diodes, saying the Montage deal lacked
committed financing and could face significant regulatory
scrutiny.
Diodes raised its offer for Pericom to $17.75 per share on
Nov. 6 from $17 and said it had tied up financing for the deal
from Bank of America.
Pericom, which makes connectivity, timing and power
management chips used in cars, telecom networks and other
devices, accepted Diodes' raised offer three days later.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)