* Montage raises offer to $442 mln
* Pericom cites regulatory, financing hurdles
* Pericom to hold special shareholder meeting on Friday
Nov 18 Pericom Semiconductor Corp
rejected on Wednesday Montage Technology Group Ltd's raised $442
million offer, although it trumped a rival bid from Diodes Inc
, citing regulatory hurdles and a lack of committed
financing.
Pericom, which makes connectivity and power management
chips, maintained that Montage was "unable or unwilling to
obtain fully committed financing."
However, Chinese analog chip maker Montage said later in the
day that it had secured committed financing, and said Pericom
was employing "scare tactics".
Montage also urged Pericom shareholders to vote against
Diodes' offer ahead of a special shareholder meeting on Friday.
Privately held Montage said it would now offer $19 per share
in cash for Pericom, higher than the $18.50 it had offered on
Sept. 30.
The semiconductor industry has seen rapid consolidation in
the recent months as companies look to meet demand for cheaper
chips and new products to power Internet-connected gadgets.
The new offer comes a week after Pericom asked shareholders
to vote for a merger with Diodes.
Diodes raised its offer for Pericom to $17.75 per share on
Nov. 6 from $17 and said it had tied up financing for the deal
with Bank of America.
Pericom, whose chips are used in cars, telecom networks and
other devices, accepted Diodes' raised offer three days later.
Pericom's shares closed up 1.4 percent at $17.90 on
Wednesday.
