(Adds details, share movement)
Sept 30 China's analog chip maker Montage
Technology Group Ltd said it has offered to buy Pericom
Semiconductor Corp in a deal valued at about $430
million, trumping an offer from Diodes Inc earlier this
month.
Montage's all-cash offer of $18.50 per share is at a premium
of 9.5 percent to Pericom's Tuesday close of $16.90.
Pericom shares jumped 7.3 percent to $18.14 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
Pericom makes connectivity, timing and power management
chips used in cars, telecom networks and other devices.
Montage said it had received signed commitments from Bank of
China and China Electronics Corp, a
principal shareholder of the company, to finance the deal.
The chipmaker has also offered to pay Pericom a reverse
break-up fee of 5 percent of the deal's equity value, if the
transaction does not close within five business days or fails to
win regulatory approval.
Montage said it would also pay a break-up fee of $15 million
to Diodes on behalf of Pericom.
Earlier this month, chipmaker Diodes Inc proposed
to buy Pericom in a deal valued at about $400 million to boost
its analog and mixed-signal chip businesses.
Barclays is the financial adviser to Montage, while
O'Melveny & Myers LLP is its legal counsel.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)