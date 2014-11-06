JERUSALEM Nov 6 Perion Network reported higher quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings projections after layoffs and other cost-cutting steps.

Israel-based Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising, said on Thursday it earned 38 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 11 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $87.4 million from $81.6 million.

Perion cut about 100 jobs as part of a reorganisation that included a shift from monetisation through browser searches to non-search areas such as mobile.

It still expects revenue of $380-$400 million this year but raised its adjusted net income projection to $90-$95 million from $80-$90 million.

Earlier this year, Perion slashed its estimates after Google added extra steps for users to accept internet add-ons in its Chrome browser. This led to lower revenue and the need to seek out ways to make money outside of browser searches. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)