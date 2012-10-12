(Corrects the size of Intesa Sanpaolo bond in second paragraph)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 12(IFR) - Peripheral banks unwilling or unable
to lengthen their maturity profiles are building up a redemption
hump which they will have to face just as billions of euros of
cheap ECB money is coming up for repayment.
Up until this week when Intesa Sanpaolo sold a EUR1.25bn
seven-year unsecured bond, there had not been a single senior
unsecured issue sold by a peripheral bank beyond the five-year
point of the curve since 2010 - a stark contrast to the EUR216bn
of five-year and longer senior debt sold by core European banks
over the same period, according to IFR and Thomson Reuters data.
The focus instead has been at the short end, where banks
have publicly sold EUR18bn of senior debt in the 18-month to
four-year part of the curve in 2012 alone.
Elevated funding costs and a lack of investor appetite are
the reasons for the short-dated focus. A two-year priced for
BBVA at the end of September came at 325bp over mid-swaps, more
than 220bp wider than where Credit Agricole sold a five-year
issue this week.
This will contribute to the burden of debt peripheral banks
have to refinance when the ECB's LTRO expires in 2014. Spanish
and Italian banks borrowed around EUR545bn from the central bank
in the December 2011 and February 2012 operations.
And while short-term funding might have shown that those
banks have access to capital markets, their failure to sell
bonds with longer tenors is now coming down to bear.
"With the first optional early repayment date of the LTRO
coming up in December, a lot of people will be watching to see
if Italian and Spanish banks start to give the money back," said
Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe
Generale.
UNSUSTAINABLE
The Intesa seven-year trade might have been a welcome sign
that things were easing for the periphery, but at 325bp over
swaps, the bank paid more for funds than it is making from its
lending business.
And while the issuer managed to lure a EUR4.7bn order book
with more than 350 accounts participating in the EUR1bn deal, it
is not expected to pave the way for similar issues.
"While Intesa was a great success, it is not something that
can be replicated by everyone particularly from peripheral banks
that are trying to be more economical in their funding," said
Mauricio Noe, head of covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.
Intesa's relative success also highlighted the struggle
weaker credits from Southern Europe face when accessing the
market.
Italy's Banco Popolare was forced to pull a deal due to
insufficient demand, which followed Monte dei Paschi's struggle
to gain traction in the market in September. MPS priced a barely
covered EUR500m two-year issue at mid-swaps plus 450bp.
"The ECB and regulators are concerned about the refinancing
needs of some peripheral banks," said Deutsche's Noe.
Their concerns are understandable considering that the cost
of funding for the majority of Europe's banks has sky-rocketed,
and the situation is all the more dire for Spanish and Italian
banks, not to mention Irish, Portuguese and Greek borrowers that
have no access to the market at all.
Issuers from Southern Europe regularly pay more than 400bp
over swaps to issue two-year debt, and the average credit spread
for European banks has soared over the past seven-years from
mid-swaps plus 35bp in 2005 to around 200bp over, according to
figures from Barclays.
DELEVERAGING PROCESS
Peripheral banks are quick to point out that they are in the
process of deleveraging, so while they are in many cases locked
out of the public market, they will have fewer funding needs in
the future.
"Deleveraging is going on and it will speed up in the next
months so liquidity should not be a concern in the short term,"
said a senior treasurer at a Spanish bank.
Spain's Santander and BBVA have already begun selling their
loan portfolios as the country's bank and public sector finances
have come under renewed pressure.
Last week Santander said it would sell a loan portfolio of
up to EUR2.5bn to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. BBVA sold
around EUR1bn of loans on an individual basis this year and the
bank, which is strongly capitalised, has nearly met its target
for disposing of loans.
Bankia is also preparing to sell EUR500m of loans, according
to market sources.
However, bankers say deleveraging may not provide the
panacea Spanish and Italian banks are hoping for.
"Deleveraging is certainly helping peripheral banks but it's
not that easy when some of their assets are marked well below
par and they are going to have to take a large capital hit to
get them off their books," said Noe from Deutsche.
And while Intesa's successful seven-year deal is a notable
exception, for the future, peripheral banks are pinning their
hopes on rolling over short-dated bonds until the market
improves.
If that fails, comments from president Draghi that the ECB
would do everything in its power to secure the future of the
euro have given fresh hope that the central bank will come
through with yet more life-saving measures.
"The wholesale funding situation has not really improved for
some of these issuers, which means they can either continue to
fund at the short end and hope the market improves or the ECB
will have to launch a third LTRO should volatility continue,"
said SG's Grossmann.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Helene Durand & Julian
Baker)