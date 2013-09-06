* Irish and Spanish banks find limited demand for covered
bonds
* Investors wait for guidance from FOMC
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The difficulties Allied Irish Banks
and Banco Popular Espanol faced accessing the public market this
week, despite offering secured bonds, have prompted renewed
fears that weaker eurozone peripheral banks will still require
long-term ECB funding.
Both issuers offered coupons of over 3% but struggled to
attract significant demand, despite neither being a jumbo
(EUR1bn) sized bond. BPE just managed to cover its EUR750m
four-year issue with over EUR800m of orders, while AIB only
managed to build a EUR650m book for its EUR500m five-year
offering.
The results of both deals came as something of a shock to a
covered bond market that had become accustomed to peripheral
banks attracting high levels of interest for their deals.
"I would have expected to see a lot more demand for these
names considering the yields they were offering, but Banco
Popular and AIB just show how much uncertainty there is in the
market," said a syndicate banker.
Bankers say the FOMC meeting, scheduled to take place
September 17-18, is the main reason for investors' lacklustre
response, with some wanting more clarity on interest rates
before taking on new positions.
Issuers concede that the weak market backdrop, even for a
safe format such as covered bonds, means banks' funding options
could become limited.
"The market is very different for peripheral issuers now
than it was during the first three months of the year," said
Sean Cremen, head of wholesale treasury at AIB.
"We have had a very strong rally in Irish ACS, and while
there is ongoing demand for credits like AIB to print deals at
current levels, the size of the order books are unlikely to be
as large as in the previous deals."
JITTERY MARKET
The renewed challenges for peripheral banks could not have
come at a worse time. In Spain, the country's lenders had been
diligently weaning themselves off ECB support, cutting their net
borrowings from the central bank for the 11th consecutive month
in July.
Similarly in Ireland, bank borrowing from the ECB fell in
July to its lowest level since September 2008.
But this week's uninspiring results could deter others from
the public market, and unless the Fed delivers a surge of
confidence in mid-September, they may face even lower demand for
future offerings.
Peripheral banks have been improving their funding
positions, pricing bonds in both the senior and covered markets,
and in Ireland, Bank of Ireland even managed to remarket a high
risk CoCo in January.
But since the global sell-off that began in late May, when
the Federal Reserve indicated that it will taper its bond buying
programme, the cost of insuring financial debt - as measured by
the iTraxx Senior Financials index - has risen by more than 60bp
to 188bp (level taken from Tradeweb).
And although the index has recovered some of those losses,
bankers are concerned that investors are now wary of weaker
credits in Europe's periphery.
"Quite a few investors didn't buy BPE due to the fact that
they think Spain might suffer another downgrade that would make
this offering sub investment grade," said an DCM banker.
"Both AIB and BPE are from difficult jurisdictions, so when
there is uncertainty in the market investors tend to want to
limit their exposure."