LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Peripheral banks are making the
most of some of the best funding levels seen since the financial
crisis to bring new bond issues, making it the busiest week for
these borrowers since the middle of January.
Mediobanca, Banco Santander, Bank of Ireland and CaixaBank
opened books for new senior and covered bond issues and quickly
attracted strong demand despite spreads being at five-year lows,
showing that more and more investors are buying into the
European banking system recovery story.
Since January 2013, peripheral bank bond spreads have
tightened by an average of 150bp, according to Tradeweb, with
Spain being the outperformer, tightening by over 200bp
"The peripheral market is one of the only areas where the
music is still playing loud and investors are confident spreads
will continue to tighten," said a syndicate banker.
"There's a lot of deals to do and conditions are good," said
another. "A few metrics like equities and indices are flat to
unchanged but banks know that stuff doesn't matter because it's
all about primary these days."
Spanish banks are making a comeback in the primary market
having been noticeably absent for much of the year, with
Santander and CaixaBank tapping the senior and covered bond
markets, respectively.
With reduced funding needs as a result of heavy
deleveraging, the country's lenders have been sitting on the
sidelines of the market, waiting for optimal funding conditions
before they take their turn.
"Spanish banks have been saying for months they don't have
any funding needs but that attitude is now changing," said a
syndicate banker.
CaixaBank is going for duration, initially testing interest
on a 10-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus high 80s.
At that level, investors benefited from a 10bp pick-up to
Spain's national champion duo Santander and BBVA and around
5-10bp over Italian banks, although it is coming around 65bp
through the Spanish sovereign.
Despite this, investors are clearly seeing value. At the
last update, orders had surpassed EUR2.5bn, allowing guidance to
be fixed at mid-swaps plus 80bp for a EUR1bn size.
The pricing is much tighter than CaixaBank achieved in the
covered market last March. That EUR1bn five-year priced at 210bp
over mid-swaps, and was quoted at 68bp over on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Banco Santander opened books on a new three-year
senior unsecured issue via BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING
and Santander, its first senior issue since it was upgraded by
one notch to Baa1 by Moody's earlier this month.
As books got to more than EUR2.5bn, the leads set the size
at EUR1.5bn and refined guidance to 82bp-83bp over mid-swaps,
from initial price thoughts of 85bp area. Final terms were set
at plus 82bp on the back of a EUR2.8bn book.
"Santander is being very opportunistic," said a syndicate
banker.
"It saw the massive order books other issuers have attracted
today and in recent weeks and doesn't want to take the chance
that the market may widen."
ITALIANS FLY
Spanish banks are not the only ones making the most of the
rally. Italian lender Mediobanca is going for the deepest pool
of demand with a five-year transaction.
The trade follows in the footsteps of a blowout deal from
Banco Popolare SC last week that was deluged with nearly EUR7bn
of demand from 400 investors.
Lead managers for Mediobanca - BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
Santander and its investment banking unit - began marketing at
mid-swaps plus 140bp area.
"The market is incredibly strong for peripheral issuance as
we aren't seeing problems coming out of Russia," said a banker.
As was the case across the peripheral market, orders quickly
neared EUR3bn, allowing guidance to be first revised to plus
130bp area and then fixed at plus 125bp for a EUR750m deal size.
For guidance on pricing, syndicate bankers looked to the
issuer's outstanding curve, including an October 2016 that was
bid at 110bp. UBI Banca's April 2017 was bid at the same level.
UniCredit's and Intesa Sanpaolo's January 2019 issues were
bid at mid-swaps plus 120bp and 112bp respectively. This implies
fair value on a new March 2019 bond would be at mid-swaps plus
130bp, implying a new issue premium of 10bp.
IRISH CAUTION
Elsewhere in the periphery, Bank of Ireland is also
capitalising on pre-crisis lows as well as an increasing bid for
Irish bank debt that has driven spreads in by 100bp in the past
six months.
The bank prepared the ground ahead of the trade, announcing
the mandate on Monday afternoon. This allowed the leads BNP
Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS to bypass the
initial price thoughts process.
They went straight out with guidance of 85bp area over
mid-swaps, which was refined to 82bp area. At the last update,
books were above EUR2bn for a EUR750m deal.
"To be able to go straight out with guidance instead of
releasing IPTs shows the strength of the IoIs we gathered
yesterday," said the banker.