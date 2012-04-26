* Q1 EPS $0.43 excluding items vs Street view $0.41

* Revenue up 14 percent to $510.9 million

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.00 to $2.05 excluding items (Adds revenue, sales details, CEO comment, shares)

April 26 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on double-digit increases in sales from its human health division.

The company, which makes environmental safety monitoring and medical testing equipment as well as laboratory instruments, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $22.1 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.3 million, or 24 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related charges, the company earned 43 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PerkinElmer tweaked its full-year forecast range and now expects to earn $2.00 to $2.05 per share excluding items. It had previously forecast $1.98 to $2.04 per share. It still expects revenue to rise in the mid-single digit range.

Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $510.9 million, which was in line with Wall Street estimates.

The Human Health division, which includes neonatal testing and other diagnostic equipment, saw sales jump 26 percent to $254.0 million.

Environmental Health, which sells air and water safety monitoring equipment, saw revenue rise a more modest 4.5 percent to $256.9 million.

"This performance was particularly encouraging considering our strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Robert Friel said in a statement.

PerkinElmer shares were unchanged in after hours trading from their New York Stock Exchange close at $26.84. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)