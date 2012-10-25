Oct 25 PerkinElmer Inc posted marginally higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday as demand for its scientific and environmental products rose, and it said full-year earnings would come in slightly higher than its previous estimate.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 45 cents per share, just ahead of analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing equipment and environmental safety monitoring products reported net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $28 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $509.6 million.

For the full year, PerkinElmer raised its estimate for adjusted earnings per share to between $2.05 and $2.07 from its previous range of $2.00 to $2.05.