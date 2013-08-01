Aug 1 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday
reported lower second-quarter profit that exceeded tempered
expectations after Wall Street had been caught off guard by a
disappointing first quarter.
The maker of scientific instruments, medical diagnostic
equipment and environmental safety monitoring products raised
the low end of its full-year earnings forecast range by 3 cents,
and said it was on track to meet its own expectations. But the
new forecast remained below the company's initial 2013 outlook.
PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations
of $26.9 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a profit
of $33.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, such as restructuring costs, the
company earned 51 per share. Analysts on average expected 48
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.