Oct 30 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday
reported lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and the
scientific instruments maker decreased its full-year earnings
forecast, citing the impact of the stronger dollar on foreign
exchange rates.
PerkinElmer gets more than half of its revenue from sales
outside the United States. Overseas sales in euros and other
major currencies were reduced when converted back into dollars.
"You've seen such a dramatic move in the dollar," Chief
Executive Officer Robert Friel said in a telephone interview.
"The euro is clearly our largest exposure, but all the major
currencies are having an impact on our revenue."
The Massachusetts-based company said it now expects adjusted
2014 earnings of $2.39 to $2.41 per share, down from its
previous forecast of $2.42 to $2.46. Analysts on average were
looking for $2.44 per share.
Friel said the foreign exchange trend had a $3 million to $4
million impact on third-quarter revenue and projected a $15
million hit against fourth-quarter sales.
The company, which also sells neonatal, environmental and
food safety testing equipment, posted a profit from continuing
operations of $42.9 million, or 38 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $40.8 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it earned 57 cents per
share, matching analysts' average expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago to $542 million, but
that was below Wall Street estimates of $550.1 million and the
previous quarter's $556.2 million.
Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, particularly
in Europe and China, Friel said, an emphasis on healthcare in
emerging markets has been a bright spot for the company.
"In China, newborn screening grew greater than 20 percent,"
he said. Overall, business in China grew in the high single
digits with a slowdown in industrial and environmental sales.
