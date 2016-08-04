Aug 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Thursday reported higher second-quarter profit on
increased sales in its human health business and strong growth
in China.
The company, which also makes environmental and food safety
testing products, maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted
earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share. PerkinElmer had raised the
forecast range by 10 cents in May following a strong
first-quarter performance.
The company said net profit from continuing operations rose
to $61.2 million, or 56 cents per share, from $49 million, or 43
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67
cents. Analysts on average expected 66 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 1.5 percent to $572.7 million, shy of
Wall Street estimates of $574.8 million.
