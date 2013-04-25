April 25 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday
reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and decreased
its full year forecast as difficult economic conditions and a
stronger dollar hurt sales in Europe and Japan.
Excluding one time items, such as a tax credit, PerkinElmer
earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer said it now expects 2013 earnings of $2.00 to
$2.10 per share, excluding items, down from its prior forecast
of $2.24 to $2.32. It sees revenue growth in the low-single
digits after earlier projecting mid-single digit growth. Wall
Street had been looking for earnings of $2.29 per share.
The maker of scientific instruments, diagnostic equipment
and environmental safety monitoring products posted a net profit
from continuing operations of $32.3 million, or 28 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $22.1 million, or 19 cents per
share, a year ago.