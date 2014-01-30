Jan 30 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth
quarter profit and forecast 2014 earnings in line with current
Wall Street estimates.
The company, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment,
such as for prenatal screening, and environmental testing
products, sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.45 per share,
excluding special items. Analysts on average are looking for
$2.42 per share.
For the fourth quarter, PerkinElmer posted a net profit of
$64.5 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a net loss
of $15.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago, when
results were hit by an accounting adjustment related to pension
liability.
Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings
of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $593.3 million topped Wall Street estimates of
$589.1 million.