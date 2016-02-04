Feb 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday forecast a 2016 profit range below Wall Street expectations and reported fourth quarter results just shy of analysts' estimates.

The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and environmental testing products, said it sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $2.82 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PerkinElmer said profit from continuing operations rose to $68.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $31.3 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago, when the company took a large charge related to pension adjustments.

Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 86 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $608.1 million for the quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates of $617.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown)