(Corrects to add dropped words "in China" in paragraph 9)
July 30 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc posted a surprise rise in second-quarter revenue as
it benefited from demand for its new products.
The company's revenue increase 1.4 percent, to $563.9
million from $556.2 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue to slip to $555.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from PerkinElmer's environmental health business,
which sells environmental and food safety testing products,
increased about 4 percent to $222.4 million in the quarter ended
June 28.
The growth in the business more than offset a fall in
revenue at its human health division, which includes diagnostics
for newborns. The division's revenue slipped 0.3 percent to
$341.5 million.
PerkinElmer's net profit fell to $48.97 million, or 43 cents
per share, from $50.49 million, or 44 cents per share. Excluding
items, it earned 60 cents per share.
PerkinElmer also bumped up the lower end of its full-year
adjusted profit forecast range by one cent after having cut the
forecast to a range of $2.54 to $2.60 per share last quarter due
to a strong dollar.
The company gets more than half of its revenue from sales
outside the United States.
" ... We are on track to meet our full-year expectations of
high single digit organic growth in China," Chief Executive
Robert Friel told Reuters in an email.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company's stock closed up
1.3 percent at $51.42 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)