April 30 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected first quarter profit despite the impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales that led the company to lower its full-year earnings forecast.

PerkinElmer, which also makes environmental testing and medical diagnostic products, said the foreign exchange situation would cut 2015 earnings by 23 cents per share instead of the 15 cents it had previously forecast.

However, the company only cut 4 cents from its full-year forecast range and now expects adjusted earnings of $2.54 to $2.60 per share.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $34.9 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 50 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)