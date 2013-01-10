NEW YORK Jan 10 Prominent banks and hedge funds
have fled the natural gas market due to the sharp decline in
prices but Bill Perkins, a trader at the now-defunct commodity
hedge fund Centaurus Energy, says there is still plenty of money
to be made there.
Perkins, a protege of billionaire energy trader John Arnold,
launched Skylar Capital Management in Houston in October to
trade U.S. gas futures, options and swaps, and has raised at
least $102.4 million, according to a securities filing that
month. Skylar is still raising money from investors and plans to
close in about six months, he said, though he would not disclose
the total amount of assets under management.
By way of comparison, Taylor Woods Capital Management, the
commodity hedge fund founded by former Credit Suisse natural gas
trader George "Beau" Taylor, started with at least $150 million
in January 2011 and grew to $1.3 billion in March 2012.
The 43-year-old New Jersey native, who has been trading gas
since the late '90s, believes investors who focus only on low
gas prices are missing out on profits from volatility.
"People tend to look at things in absolute terms and say, 'Oh
it's not going to go to $10,' but as a percentage move, the
moves (today) are fantastic. The potential is under
appreciated," Perkins said in his first interview since the
fund's launch.
Natural gas futures prices did not rise above $4 per million
British thermal units in 2012.
Overzealous drilling has resulted in a multi-year gas glut,
finally sending prices to a 10-year low last spring. Yet despite
the negative headlines, natural gas has surprised many commodity
market watchers by rising on gas-fired electricity demand.
July 2012 was the hottest month on record in the lower 48
United States, U.S. government data showed, and power demand for
air conditioning spiked. Prices followed in kind, rising some 61
percent, from under $2 mmBtu in April to above $3 mmBtu in July.
The fuel was the third best-performing commodity in the
Reuters Jefferies CRB Index with a 12 percent gain last year.
Many investors missed out on the rally. The average energy
hedge fund tracked by HedgeFund.net, a database run by New
York's eVestment Alliance, was down 3.4 percent for 2012.
Arnold, the former star Enron trader and founder of
Centaurus, shut his fund in May citing, in part, low natural gas
prices.
Perkins says the broader market often fails to grasp the
critical bits of information that can lead to a winning trade.
"For example, when gas was trading at $2, the marginal piece
of information was not the storage overhang, (but that) gas
burns as a percentage of total power load were going up and were
at levels never seen before," he said.
FROM NYMEX CLERK UP
Perkins started his energy trading career as a clerk on the
floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange after graduating from
the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in electrical
engineering.
He was then recruited by El Paso Energy in Houston to run a
natural gas options desk and later traded energy derivatives for
AIG and Statoil.
Perkins joined Centaurus when Arnold founded the fund in
2002, using his final bonus from Enron as start-up capital. It
did remarkably well, making Arnold a billionaire and showering
fortunes on its traders.
Perkins says he learned from Arnold not to allow his
emotions to cloud his trading, to constantly question his views
and to make use of reams of fundamental market research and
data.
"The thing I took away from John is that the level of
fundamental research and data it takes to get it right is
substantial. You have to constantly dig."
Skylar employs another trader besides Perkins, as well as
three researchers, along with back office and technology
personnel. The fund also has an offsite research team. It does
not engage in high frequency or algorithmic trading.
Still, when the $2 billion Centaurus shut its doors it left
a notable and gaping capital hole in the niche-size natural gas
market. But now that banks are scaling back proprietary trading
to conform to new government regulations, a market hit hard by
low prices has been slammed again.
Société Générale exited the power and natural gas business
at the end of 2011.
In November 2012, Stamford, Connecticut-based merchant
energy firm Freepoint Commodities laid off staff in its natural
gas group citing structurally low natural gas prices.
"It is difficult, but it creates a lot of opportunity.
Centaurus provided a lot of liquidity. There is a need and a
role for independent fundamental traders, a hedge fund to fill
those shoes," Perkins said.
