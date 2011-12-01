* Joseph Trungale will continue as CEO

Nov 30 Perkins & Marie Callender's Inc, the owner of restaurant chains of the same name, said it successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company, which had filed for bankruptcy in July [ID:nN1E76E163], said financial restructuring eliminated over $200 million in debt.

Joseph Trungale will continue to as chief executive and the board will include Patrick Halloran, Joseph Deignan, James Beltz, Michael Sweeney, and Karlin Linhardt. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)