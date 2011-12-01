* Joseph Trungale will continue as CEO
* Financial restructuring eliminated over $200 mln in debt
Nov 30 Perkins & Marie Callender's Inc, the
owner of restaurant chains of the same name, said it
successfully completed financial restructuring and emerged from
Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company, which had filed for bankruptcy in July
[ID:nN1E76E163], said financial restructuring eliminated over
$200 million in debt.
Joseph Trungale will continue to as chief executive and the
board will include Patrick Halloran, Joseph Deignan, James
Beltz, Michael Sweeney, and Karlin Linhardt.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; editing by
Carol Bishopric)