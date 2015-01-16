Jan 16 Perma Fix Medical SA :

* Digirad Corporation will invest about 1 million USD and acquire about 5.4 percent stake in the company

* Signs a letter of intent with Digirad Corporation to develop and commercialise a new process of producing the medical isotope TC-99m

* To deliver the isotope TC-99m to Digirad Corporation once the production is launched