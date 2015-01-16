MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 Perma Fix Medical SA :
* Digirad Corporation will invest about 1 million USD and acquire about 5.4 percent stake in the company
* Signs a letter of intent with Digirad Corporation to develop and commercialise a new process of producing the medical isotope TC-99m
* To deliver the isotope TC-99m to Digirad Corporation once the production is launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.