By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - An inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond
issue for Permanent TSB heralds a new dawn for the
market. PTSB is using the funds to help fill a capital hole,
demonstrating that AT1 instruments can also be used to meet
shortfalls with private funds.
The 125m perpetual non-call six-year transaction, which was
also the first ever from an Irish lender in the format,
attracted more than 1.25bn of investor demand and was priced
with an 8.625% coupon, tighter than initial price thoughts of
the 9% area.
"To see AT1 fixed income investors strongly support a bank's
capital plan as part of a larger capital package agreed with the
regulators following the comprehensive assessment exercise is a
big positive for the market," said Jonathan Gold, a managing
director in Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group.
Since the inception of the AT1 market in early 2013, the
instruments have mainly been used by strong institutions looking
to bolster their balance sheets rather than as a way to plug
capital holes. On the rare occasions when AT1s have been used to
plug holes, the money involved was provided by governments
rather than private investors.
"The AT1 transaction was part of a larger capital raise
undertaken by PTSB to meet the shortfall identified under the
ECB stress tests adverse scenario," said Gold.
"Permanent also placed 498m of equity as part of the
package. Both transactions were very well received by the
market."
PTSB was in effect nationalised after a 4bn bailout from
the Irish government in 2011 and has struggled to follow larger
rivals Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks
back to profitability due to a large stock of loss-making
mortgages.
The adverse scenario under the ECB stress tests showed that
the bank had a 855m capital shortfall.
The transaction came at a price for PTSB. Banco Popular
Espanol was the last issuer to pay up to raise Additional Tier
1. It printed a 750m perpetual non-call five-year bond issue at
8.25% in February this year, which was bid at 7.8% on Friday.
LEAP OF FAITH
Many market participants away from the deal were impressed
by its outcome, especially given the volatile market backdrop.
"This seemed to go well and investors clearly continue to
like the Ireland recovery story," one banker said.
"To get more than 1bn of demand for such a small deal is
pretty impressive, especially given that I don't think it has
the broadest following within the investor community."
The transaction was not only impressive for attracting such
demand for a small and tricky credit but also because it is
located in a jurisdiction where the regulators had no qualms
about imposing severe losses on bondholders during the financial
crisis.
However, investors that believe in the Irish story have made
good money in recent years, even in subordinated debt. For
example, a 250m Tier 2 issue for Bank of Ireland was priced at
the end of 2012 at a 10% yield and was bid at a yield of 4.261%
on Friday.
PTSB opted to use the publicly syndicated route rather than
a club deal as it believed there would be significant investor
appetite for an AT1 issue.
"This was borne out by the level of investor interest post
the announcement of the roadshow, where we spoke to 60
potential investors, and ultimately saw 150-plus investors
looking to participate in the book," said Paul Byrne, group
treasurer at PTSB.
"With each one of the 150-plus having undertaken their own
credit analysis, this now allows them to support the transaction
in the secondary market as well as to participate in any future
issuance from ourselves. We could not have achieved this through
a club deal."
TRADING UP
Secondary trading in the bond supported that argument. It
was bid at a cash price of 101.5 and a yield of 8.292% on Friday
morning, according to Thomson Reuters data.
According to Byrne, there were no investor questions in
relation to Irish sub debt in the depths of the crisis.
Hedge funds bought more than half the trade at 52%. Byrne
said the rest was sold to fund managers at 32%, banks at 9% and
others with the remainder. UK investors took 81%, US offshore
9%, others 6%, and Irish buyers 4%.
Deutsche Bank was structuring adviser and co-ordinator,
alongside Davy as joint lead manager (no books).
The bond will convert into equity if PTSB's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. According to Byrne, the 7% trigger
had to be incorporated in order for the bonds to be included in
its capital plan. The lender's CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a
transitional basis at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies, Gavin
White)