LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB has started marketing
Ireland's first ever Additional Tier 1 bond issue at initial
price thoughts of 9% area, according to a source.
The deal will be a perpetual non-call six-year issue and
total 125m. Investor interest is in excess of 800m via sole
bookrunner Deutsche Bank.
The bond will convert into equity if PTSB's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender's CET1 ratio was 14.2%
on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.
Ireland's third largest domestically owned lender is also
planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an
Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID:
nL5N0XK165]
The transaction is expected to be priced later today.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)