LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Permanent TSB will complete the
first stages of a broader capital raise later on Monday when it
prices Ireland's first ever Additional Tier 1 bond issue.
Lead manager Deutsche Bank started marketing the 125m
perpetual non-call six-year bond at initial price thoughts of 9%
area, according to a source, in line with the level mooted last
week.
Investor interest at the time was in excess of 800m, the
source said.
"Any investor buying this will be taking a big risk; this is
not a straightforward story," said a banker away from the sale.
"I suspect there will be quite a bit of overlap between who
buys the Additional Tier 1 and the equity. A lot of investors
will have seen what happened with Bank of Ireland and will be
hoping the same will happen to Permanent. They see value in the
end-game."
Ireland's third largest domestically owned lender is also
planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an
Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID:
nL5N0XK165]
The shares, to be listed on May 5, are being marketed at a
price range of 3.90 to 4.50, implying a market capitalisation
of approximately 1.9bn, the loss-making lender said.
As well as the capital raise, PTSB is hoping to generate at
least 330m of capital from what it calls "management actions"
such as asset sales.
"If you believe in the plan, the equity raise, and that
their legacy book will become insignificant, then it makes
sense," another banker said. "I am guessing hedge funds will be
the main buyers."
The bond will convert into equity if PTSB's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender's CET1 ratio was 14.2%
on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.
The transaction is expected to be priced later today.
