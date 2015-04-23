DUBLIN, April 23 Ireland's permanent tsb on Thursday set a price for its planned share issue that could value it at around 1.9 billion euros in the first public share issue by an Irish lender since the financial crisis.

The 400 million euro issuance will be priced at 3.90 to 4.50 euros per ordinary share, Ireland's third-largest domestically owned bank said in a statement.

The mid-point of the price range implies a market capitalisation of approximately 1.934 billion euros, it said.

Final pricing is expected to be announced on April 28 with shares likely to be listed on the Dublin and London stock markets on May 5.

The sale will cut the government's stake from over 99 percent to no more than 75 percent. The government has said it wants to retain majority control.

As part of the capital raising, PTSB will seek admission to the main Dublin and London stock markets, which it exited in 2011 when it received a 4 billion euro bailout from the government.

PTSB's holding company is currently listed on Ireland's junior market.

PTSB has also said it will issue a further 125 million euros in bonds to help it fill a capital shortfall identified last year when it was the only Irish bank to fail European stress tests.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)