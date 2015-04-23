DUBLIN, April 23 Ireland's permanent tsb
on Thursday set a price for its planned share
issue that could value it at around 1.9 billion euros in the
first public share issue by an Irish lender since the financial
crisis.
The 400 million euro issuance will be priced at 3.90 to 4.50
euros per ordinary share, Ireland's third-largest domestically
owned bank said in a statement.
The mid-point of the price range implies a market
capitalisation of approximately 1.934 billion euros, it said.
Final pricing is expected to be announced on April 28 with
shares likely to be listed on the Dublin and London stock
markets on May 5.
The sale will cut the government's stake from over 99
percent to no more than 75 percent. The government has said it
wants to retain majority control.
As part of the capital raising, PTSB will seek admission to
the main Dublin and London stock markets, which it exited in
2011 when it received a 4 billion euro bailout from the
government.
PTSB's holding company is currently listed on Ireland's
junior market.
PTSB has also said it will issue a further 125 million euros
in bonds to help it fill a capital shortfall identified last
year when it was the only Irish bank to fail European stress
tests.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)