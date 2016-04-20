DUBLIN, April 20 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) has seen mortgage applications spike in recent months, its chairman said on Wednesday, weeks after 2015 results showed it was lagging rivals in the sector.

"I think we improved the offer this year and the performance (in mortgage applications) has spiked up quite markedly," Chairman Alan Cook told reporters.

Chief Executive Jeremy Masding said he would be pleased if the bank could get back to a low double-digit share of the Irish mortgage market this year.

Shares in the bank fell in March after it reported just a 2 percent rise in mortgage lending last year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)