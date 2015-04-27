DUBLIN, April 27 Ireland will recover the full
2.7 billion euros ($2.94 billion) invested in permanent tsb
(PTSB), finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday
after the state cut its stake in the bank to 75 percent
following a public share sale.
PTSB management have consistently said a full recovery of
state funds is unlikely, stated as recently as March by its
chief executive. The mortgage lender priced it flotation at top
of a 3.90 to 4.50 euros per share range.
"The bottom line is that everything that the taxpayers have
invested in PTSB will be recovered in due course," Noonan told
national broadcaster RTE.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)