April 27 (Reuters) -

* Permanent tsb says raises 400 million euros equity at issue price of 4.50

* Permanent tsb state holding 75 percent following additional sale of 98 million euros worth of shares

* Irish fin min says work remains to be done to complete restructuring of permanent tsv

* Irish fin min says "high quality international institutional investors" took part in ptsb ipo (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)