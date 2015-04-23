PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 23 Permanent Tsb Plc
* Says Permanent TSB group holdings announces repurchase of 400 million euros of 10 percent contingent convertible notes from the Irish state.
* PTSB says terms for the repurchase at a premium of 10.544 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.