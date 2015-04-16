LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Irish bank Permanent TSB has mandated banks to arrange a roadshow for a potential Additional Tier 1 bond.

Deutsche Bank is structuring adviser and coordinator, along with Davy as joint lead manager (no books).

Meetings will take place in London along with an investor conference call on April 21.

The bond will have a 7% CET1 trigger and feature equity conversion into ordinary shares. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)