DUBLIN, March 26 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) saw its underlying loss narrow to 999 million euros ($1.29 billion) last year from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, the state-owned lender said on Tuesday.

The bank, split from its more profitable life insurance arm last year, also saw its impairment charges fall from 2011, while deposits dropped a touch and the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio and capital tier-one ratio remained broadly stable. ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)