DUBLIN Oct 14 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB)
is strong enough to raise capital from private investors
and will not require further state assistance if it encounters
problems in upcoming European stress tests, finance minister
Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
The state-owned mortgage lender said last week it had
appointed Deutsche Bank to advise it on its future
return to private ownership. The Sunday Times reported that the
German bank was on standby to help raise capital if the stress
tests required it.
"If they require extra capital, they are strong enough to
get the small amount of capital they require on the markets, so
we don't see any risk to taxpayers," Noonan told a news
conference, adding that rivals Allied Irish Banks and
Bank of Ireland were very secure in capital terms.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin and
Keiron Henderson)