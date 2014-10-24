BRIEF-Veritone Inc files for IPO of up to $15 mln
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
DUBLIN Oct 24 Permanent tsb - continued progress towards overall profitability of group with nim rising steadily Permanent tsb - net impairment provision release in q3 (pre-hpi adjustment) Permanent tsb - expect provisions for impairment charge in h2 to be significantly reduced from h1 Permanent tsb - maintained peak to trough fall assumption of 55% for irish residential property prices, Permanent tsb - loans-to-deposits ratio for the group has reduced to 135 pct (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing