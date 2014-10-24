DUBLIN Oct 24 Permanent tsb - continued progress towards overall profitability of group with nim rising steadily Permanent tsb - net impairment provision release in q3 (pre-hpi adjustment) Permanent tsb - expect provisions for impairment charge in h2 to be significantly reduced from h1 Permanent tsb - maintained peak to trough fall assumption of 55% for irish residential property prices, Permanent tsb - loans-to-deposits ratio for the group has reduced to 135 pct (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)