BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
DUBLIN, March 26 Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * FY operating loss before execptions 977 million EUR versus 977 in 2012 * FY impairment provisions on loans 927 million EUR versus 883 million EUR in
2012 * FY core tier 1 capital ratio 13.1 percent, loan-to-deposit ratio 150 percent * FY net interest margin 0.82 percent versus 0.72 percent at end-2012 * 14.9 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears
at end-2013 * 16.5 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days in arrears at
end-2013 * Says mortgage arrears have peaked and are now in decline
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016