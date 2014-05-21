DUBLIN May 21 Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * On a stand-alone basis, ptsb has been profitable after impairments for the

year to date * Strong capital position with a significant buffer against regulatory

requirements * Arrears falling in all loan portfolios in asset management unit, expects 2014

impairment charge to be much lower * Ptsb has strong business growth in level of approved lending, cash drawdowns,

new current accounts and deposit growth