DUBLIN, April 27 Permanent tsb has
raised 400 million euros ($436 million) in a share offer priced
at 4.50 euros per share, a source familiar with the transaction
said, valuing the first Irish lender to launch a public share
sale since the financial crisis at 2 billion euros.
The smallest of Ireland's three remaining domestically-owned
banks had set a range of 3.90 to 4.50 euros per ordinary share
for the issue, a key test of investor appetite for the sector
and for the country's No. 2 lender Allied Irish Banks
ahead of a possible stake sale in the next 12 months.
The government, keen to recoup some of its investment in
PSTB ahead of an election next year, sold an additional 98
million euros worth of shares to cut its stake to 75 percent
from 99.2 percent to meet stock market requirements, the source
said on Monday.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
