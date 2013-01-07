* To increase lending to around 450 mln euros in 2013
* Further increases are scheduled for future years
* Shares rise 6.6 pct
By Stephen Mangan
DUBLIN, Jan 7 State-owned Irish lender Permanent
TSB plans to boost lending to consumers to around 450
million euros ($587 million) in 2013, a five-fold increase on
last year's figure.
The ability to lend more for mortgages, personal loans and
credit cards follows growth in deposits and progress on
restructuring, including the closure of many branches, Permanent
TSB said in a statement on Monday.
The bank said it intends to lend 350 million euros in
mortgages, 100 million euros in personal lending, including car
loans, and 5 million euros in new credit card finance.
Further increases are scheduled for future years, said the
bank, which lent out 90 million euros in 2012.
"We will continue to increase our provisions linked to
historic lending but they are in line with the scenario laid out
in our restructuring plan and we're making great progress on
implementing that plan," chief executive Jeremy Masding said.
Permanent TSB doubled the size of its deposit book to
approximately 12 billion euros over the past few years and made
significant progress in its restructuring plans during 2012,
according to Masding.
"Our restructuring plan is based on a twin-track approach
whereby we return to lending into the Irish economy at the same
time as we continue to work through the legacy issues of
impaired loans and arrears," Masding said.
The bank said it wanted to return to profitability in 2016
and re-establish itself as the third pillar bank in Ireland
(along with Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank
)by focusing on lending.
"We are well on our way to achieving those targets," Masding
said.
Shares in Permanent TSB rose 6.6 percent in early trading
following its statement.