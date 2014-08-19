DUBLIN Aug 19 Ireland's permanent tsb
(PTSB) is likely to be attractive to private investors well
before the government had expected, finance minister Michael
Noonan said after the lender reported a sharp drop in losses on
Tuesday.
The 99 percent state-owned mortgage lender cut its
first-half underlying loss by 62 percent compared to a year ago
after impairment charges on loans fell by two-thirds.
"It is likely to be an investable proposition well ahead of
our original timetable given the significant improvements made
by management and the continued improvement in the Irish
economy," Noonan said in a statement.
