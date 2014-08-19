DUBLIN Aug 19 Ireland's permanent tsb
is sticking to its forecast to return to profitability across
its businesses by 2017, the bank's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
The state-owned mortgage lender cut its first-half
underlying loss by 62 percent year-on-year to 171 million euros
($228 million) after impairment charges on loans fell by
two-thirds.
"I don't like to get ahead of myself. Today is a major step
in the right direction but we're still loss-making and heavily
loss-making," Chief Executive Jeremy Masding told a news
conference.
"I think I'll still stick to 2017 and if we over-deliver,
I'm sure the minister and the taxpayer will be delighted."
(1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro)
