* Full-year underlying loss 977 mln euros, same as last year
* "Core bank" profitable this year, eyes 2017 group profit
* CEO says can work through loss-making tracker mortgages
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 26 State-owned Irish bank
Permanent tsb said its mortgage arrears had peaked and it was on
track to return to profit by 2017, as it posted an annual loss
of almost 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), hit by impairments on
bad loans.
Ireland's banks, the cause of its financial meltdown that
forced it into an EU/IMF bailout, remain the main risk to the
state and Permanent tsb (ptsb) is the weakest of the three
domestic lenders, weighed down by its troubled mortgage book.
While the bank said on Wednesday it expects impairments to
significantly reduce as mortgage arrears fall in a recovering
economy, it added that mortgages which track the European
Central Bank's (ECB) record low interest rate and make up
two-thirds of its loan book would remain a drag on
profitability.
Ireland had hoped to shift the so-called "tracker" mortgages
from banks' balance sheets and while technical work was done
throughout its three-year EU/IMF bailout, which was completed
last year, no solution was reached.
"If someone gave us a few birthday presents, of course we'd
take them. I don't live in dreamland," said ptsb chief executive
Jeremy Masding, reiterating that an external solution did not
appear to be on the way.
"We have always operated on the basis that we are the people
to manage and fund the tracker book. We'll quantify the cost,
we'll live with it and we will still make the bank profitable
... This group has a viable future," he added.
The impact of the tracker mortgages would wane as they are
offset by profitable new mortgages and as ECB interest rates
eventually rise, Masding said.
Ptsb's pre-exceptional annual loss of 977 million euros was
the same as the year before after impairments for bad loans rose
4 percent following an assessment of bank balance sheets run by
the Irish central bank last year ahead of European-wide tests.
RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Ptsb is seeking approval from Europe to split itself into
three units and move bad assets - including some but not all of
its tracker mortgages - off the balance sheet of a "core bank".
But it is still awaiting a decision on a restructuring plan
submitted to the European Commission last year.
Masding said the group's "core bank" was profitable so far
this year after seeing mortgage arrears peak in 2013 and staff
costs fall by 15 percent, while the group as a whole remained on
track to make a profit in 2017.
That compares with Bank of Ireland, which returned
to an overall profit in the first two months of the year, and
Allied Irish Banks, which also expects to make a profit
later this year ahead of a potential reprivatisation in 2015.
Masding was confident the core bank would be an investable
entity in the next few years and could be attractive to a large
banking group.
He added he had not had any talks with Royal Bank of
Scotland's (RBS) Ulster Bank about a potential merger.
RBS has commissioned investment bank Morgan Stanley
to advise it on potential merger opportunities for its Irish
unit, Ulster Bank said earlier this month.
Ahead of the European-wide bank tests, analysts said ptsb
remained the most vulnerable Irish bank after its core tier one
capital ratio fell to 13.1 following its balance sheet
assessment and its net interest margin - measuring the
profitability of its lending - rose marginally to 0.82 percent,
far below its rivals.
"Given ptsb's weak earnings capacity, we still believe that
the group faces significant challenges at the time of the
forward looking stress tests," said Ciaran Callaghan, an analyst
at Merrion Stockbrokers.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
