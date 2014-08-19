(Adds company instrument code, no change to text)
DUBLIN, Aug 19
Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC :
* Permanent tsb group - H1 operating loss before
exceptional items 171
million euros versus 449 million EUR year ago
* Permanent tsb group - impairment provisions on loans
148 million EUR
versus 429 million EUR in H1 2013
* Permanent tsb group - H1 net interest margin 0.88
percent versus 0.82
percent at FY 2013
* Permanent tsb group - core tier 1 capital ratio 12.7
percent at
end-June, loan-to-deposit ratio 141 percent
* Permanent tsb group - net loans 29.0 billion EUR
versus 29.5 billion
EUR at end-December
* Permanent tsb group - 13.7 percent of Irish mortgage
accounts more
than 90 days in arrears percent at end-June
* Permanent tsb group - 15.5 of Irish buy-to-let
accounts more than 90
days in arrears percent at end-June