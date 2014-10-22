BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
Oct 22 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :
* Agreed sale of mortgage loan book owned by Springboard
* Mortgage loan book comprises gross assets of approximately eur 468 million, eur 350 million of which are non-performing
* Springboard was closed to new business in 2009
* Springboard has agreed to sell its mortgage loan book to Mars Capital Ireland No.2 Ltd
* Financial details of transaction are not disclosed
* Impact on group's profit and loss account and core equity tier 1 capital ratio will be positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.