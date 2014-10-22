Oct 22 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc :

* Agreed sale of mortgage loan book owned by Springboard

* Mortgage loan book comprises gross assets of approximately eur 468 million, eur 350 million of which are non-performing

* Springboard was closed to new business in 2009

* Springboard has agreed to sell its mortgage loan book to Mars Capital Ireland No.2 Ltd

* Financial details of transaction are not disclosed

